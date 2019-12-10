Mum assaulted and spat on during stouch over pram parking

Police are calling for witnesses to a violent incident over a pram parking spot at a shopping centre after a mother was assaulted and spat on.

The 38-year-old woman was pushing a child in a pram at the Smithfield centre on Monday, October 28 about 11am when she complained to a woman aged in her 40s about using the 'parents with prams' parking spot without having a pram.

It is alleged the older woman turned on the 38-year-old and lifted her sunglasses from her face before threatening to give her a black eye.

The younger woman turned away and was retreating towards the shopping centre with her child when she was shoved into a parked car by the older woman who threatened to assault her further.

Damage to a car at the Smithfield shopping centre following an alleged assault. Picture: Supplied

The victim called out for help and a man came to her aid, yelling at the offender to leave the woman alone and waited with her until police arrived.

As the victim wrote down the older woman's registration it was alleged she returned, spat in her face and threatened to damage her car before leaving in her own vehicle.

The woman reported the matter to police, completed her shopping with her child before returning to her car at about 2pm where she noticed a new, large deep scratch on the front bumper of her red Holden Commodore sedan.

Smithfield police are appealing for a good Samaritan who assisted the woman to come forward.