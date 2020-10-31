Prank lands Bay man in stranger’s house, then court

Blue coffee cup with Black mustache on wood table background in the morning. Father, International men day, Prostate Cancer Awareness and World cancer day concept

Blue coffee cup with Black mustache on wood table background in the morning. Father, International men day, Prostate Cancer Awareness and World cancer day concept

A MAN has ended up in court after a prank left him in a stranger’s home making like Goldilocks.

Blake Mitchell Fechner pleaded guilty to break and enter and stealing.

The court heard that a couple had left their home the afternoon on September 19.

When they returned, they noticed the lights were on and music was coming from inside.

They called police and waited outside.

When police arrived, they found Fechner sitting on outdoor furniture on the deck drinking a cup of tea.

The court heard that he had told police he was there waiting for a friend.

“He said he was thirsty so he had made himself a hot drink,” the prosecutor said.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge confirmed the stealing change only related to the drinking of a cup of tea.

The defence added that the man had been taken to the address by associates and someone had unlocked the door for him and told him to wait.

Police admitted the facts were “a bit confusing” but reaffirmed that although friends had dropped him at the house to wait for a friend, he was the person who opened the door and entered without permission.

Fechner told police he was remorseful for causing trouble but said he had been set up by his friends.

During sentencing Mr Guthridge said he took into account the “out of the ordinary” circumstances in which the offences took place.

Fechner was sentenced to a one year good behaviour bond and a conviction was recorded.