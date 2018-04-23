PRE-POLL: Hundreds of early voters queue out doors

STRONG turn-out at pre-polling stations is the first indication many Fraser Coast voters have already made up their mind about who should be our next mayor.

Long queues formed outside the doors of the Hervey Bay Library and the Maryborough Community Centre yesterday as voters cast their early ballots.

It's reflective of a growing trend.

The Fraser Coast has been one of the highest pre-polling areas in Australia during previous state and council elections.

Prepolling at the mayoral by-election at the Hervey Bay Library. Alistair Brightman

Hervey Bay pre-poll supervisor Trevor Drury said about 800 people cast their vote at Hervey Bay's station yesterday.

"There was a steady movement through the booths, but very long queues early on, some people were waiting about 15 minutes just to get through the doors," Mr Drury said.

"Hervey Bay is traditionally one of the highest areas in Australia for pre-polling."

During the 2016 Local Government Election, 25,000 residents voted early in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

That number was up about 5000 from the previous council election in 2012.

During last year's State Government Election, about a quarter of voters from Hervey Bay and Maryborough voted early.

Mr Drury said long queues had the potential to "deter" residents from voting early over the coming weeks.