Pre-school set to take part in pilot STEM project

A MARYBOROUGH preschool will participate in a pilot project aimed at helping kids develop skills to set them up for life.

The Early Learning STEM Australia project is a new $6 million pilot from the Federal Government, developed by the University of Canberra and the Village Kids Children's Centre in Maryborough will be part of the program.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said the project would boost maths and science skills for young learners.

"There is no doubt that children who explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics at an early age through age-appropriate play and experiments, will give them a headstart in life," Mr O'Brien said.

"Children are naturally inquisitive and questioning and love to explore the world around them.

"I believe ELSA's STEM program will encourage and develop this curiosity into a lifelong interest and grow their capacity to cope in our ever-expanding digital world."

Federal Minister for Education and Training Simon Birmingham said 4,000 children across 100 preschools will learn STEM skills through the ELSA program.

"It will complement the skills and experiences of teachers at preschool and of families at home."

ELSA is one of three early learning initiatives funded under the National Innovation and Science Agenda