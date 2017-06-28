24°
News

Pre-schoolers can use smartphones but can't tie shoes

Chris Honnery | 28th Jun 2017 6:35 AM
Andrew Morgan GLA181114BREA

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PRE-SCHOOLERS are more likely to be able to use a smartphone than tie their own shoelaces as parents increasingly outsource what was once a basic life skill.

Working mums and dads are struggling to keep up with teaching their kids basic life skills and children as old as eight can't tie up their shoes.

But now the foot experts are picking up the slack. Shoelace tying lessons are being held to help five to eight-year-olds learn the tips and tricks of the simple bow knot.

An international survey of 2200 mothers in Australia, New Zealand, the US and Europe showed how children's motor skills like tying shoelaces or riding a bike were being ­superseded by tech savvy.

The study, by internet security company AVG, showed more children can play a computer game than ride a bike.

About 19 per cent of children aged two to five could use a smartphone, compared with 9 per cent who could tie their laces.

Athletes Foot manager at Orion Springfield Central, Ben Davis, said knotting shoelaces was a simple motor function that children should be learning from an early age to give them a sense of independence. If schools require lace up shoes, kids can feel self-conscious.

Research has shown that preschoolers were more likely to be able to use a smartphone than tie their own laces.

Childcare centre staff encourage parents to make the time to teach their children how to tie their laces as it is a great bonding experience.

"Most preschoolers have shoes with velcro or slip-on shoes," Lucy Cook director of Amaze Childcare Centres said.

"We like to leave lace tying to parents although I have provided helpful hints on our Facebook page.

"It is a skill that is needed for school because it takes up a lot of time if the teacher is tying 25 pairs of shoelaces regularly throughout the school day."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks education preschool

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Two new crocodile sightings on the Fraser Coast

Two new crocodile sightings on the Fraser Coast

There have been fresh crocodile sightings on the Fraser Coast.

Vintage Festival making a comeback after cancellation

Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival - (L) Blonde Bubbles from Gympie, Ivory Rose from Hervey Bay and Rosie Le Fleur from Tin Can Bay.

Four months ago, Rockin’ Maryborough Vintage Festival was cancelled.

Low incomes across the Fraser Coast: Census

The Census results have revealed some bleak statistics on the Fraser Coast.

The latest Census data has painted a bleak picture.

Fatal crash mum's plea: Teach them at school

FATAL CRASH: Maleny man Jake Dunn, 22, died from injuries sustained in a crash on Maleny Stanley River Rd at Booroobin.

Mum's fight for change after she lost her son in a fatal car crash

Local Partners

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services. And now they need your help.

Wallace proves he is Joshua's top dog

LITTLE HELP: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officers Len Gleeson, Allen Birch, Chris Morey and Jason McCloskey give the thumbs up to Wallace the labrador for passing the siren noise test with flying colours. Owners Joshua Podd, 15, and his dad Steven were thrilled with his steadfast performance.

A Pialba car park became a canine classroom last week.

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Aussie comedian: 'I was given a 7% chance of living'

“I was given a seven per cent chance of life. Guess what? I didn’t die,” she said.

Wonder Woman sequel underway

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

IT’S no surprise plans are already underway for Wonder Woman 2.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Nintendo set to release the Super NES Classic Edition

Nintendo is releasing a miniature version of their Super NES console

Brad and Sienna spotted ‘holding hands’

Brad Pitt has been spotted at Glastonbury.

ACTORS were seen together at the Glastonbury festival.

Big Brother winner Reggie Bird could end up homeless

BACK in 2003 she won the third season of Big Brother Australia, pocketing $250,000 for her win — but Reggie Bird’s life has been far from easy since then.

The reality star makes a heartbreaking confession

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 $365,000

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

Central Elevated Position

336 Boat Harbour Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 bedrooms Large kitchen Open plan living Rear deck Phone for more details 10% deposit-30 Day settlement required

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

OWNER KEEN TO SELL,MAKE AN OFFER !

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 $380,000

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop Room for caravan or boat in front yard Close to shops and bus stops This beautiful 4 bedroom brick...

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 $259,000

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $385,000

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 3 $440,000

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!