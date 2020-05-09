Precious gift arrives in time for Mother’s Day

PICTURE PERFECT: Life changed in an instant for Hervey Bay artist Akos Juhasz with the birth of his daughter Skylar on May 4.

PICTURE PERFECT: Life changed in an instant for Hervey Bay artist Akos Juhasz with the birth of his daughter Skylar on May 4.

IN one precious moment, life as they knew it changed for Hervey Bay artist Akos Juhasz and his wife Kat Drucker.

At 12.57pm on May 4, and after 35 long hours of labour, their first child Skylar was born at the Hervey Bay Hospital, weighing a very healthy 3.08kg.

The two were instantly in love.

“When the baby arrived and when I heard her cry and they put her on my tummy and I could feel her weight, suddenly I was stirred with an unbelievable level of relief and happiness, we both just started crying,” Kat said.

“It was just such a beautiful moment, our hearts just melted.”

The experience of preparing to have their daughter through the COVID-19 pandemic was overwhelming for the two but Kat said her one wish was answered.

Eased government restrictions meant she could have Akos at her side.

“From the very first moment he was supporting me, he was there for me, his hands and arms were always there where I needed them.

“I just couldn’t have done it without him.”

Akos, 45, and Kat, 41, waited until later in life to experience parenthood and said now living in Australia meant a much better birthing experience than in their home country of Europe, where fathers are often left out.

“Women don’t feel empowered or informed to have birth that they have the right to have,” Kat said.

“We felt very lucky to be here and come up with a birthing preference for our self.

“Because I was part of the mid-wife program, the mid-wife knew what I wanted … we were in a nice birthing suite and I had everything a birthing woman could possibly need.

“This is where it shows that we actually stepped out from that past that we had in our country and we, as an empowered couple went through this birth in a really beautiful way together.”

The two said they could also not have asked for more exceptional care from the team at the Hervey Bay Hospital, including Kat’s mid-wife Ellen Buchanan from the Blue Team.

Akos added that he never imagined seeing 20 people in the birthing room laughing, smiling and crying in that one “magical” moment.

“Akos cut the cord and the doctor was offering the scissors with such a happy face,” Kat said with a laugh.

Akos Juhasz and his wife Kat Drucker have nothing but praise and thanks for the maternity team at the Hervey Bay Hospital.

Kat said Skylar was certainly the best gift anyone could ask for ahead of Mother’s Day tomorrow.

Akos agreed adding that the birthing experience gave him a new appreciation for the strength of a woman.

“Every father should experience this and be there with their partner from the beginning to the end,” Akos said.

“Otherwise men are no able to understand what a mother puts up with.

“It was the most horrible experience in my life but at the same time the most happiest moment in my life.

“The mothers are the real heroes here. Having Mother’s Day is perfectly understandable and should be most significant.”

So how will Akos spoil Kat this Mother’s Day.

“Now, I am her servant,” said a dotting Akos.

“From after the birth, it’s like anything she wants, she gets … from now on it’s Mother’s Day every day.

“When she says Akos, stop, you go back to work and paint your murals, then I will go.

“Until then, I am all hers and the babies.”