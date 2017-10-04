Precious rainfall makes for happy cane farmers

GREAT TIMING: Leyton Petersen said his 1500 ha family property in Nikenbah has received about 160mm of rain since the downpour began on Monday.

FIFTH generation farmer Leyton Petersen described this week's rainfall as the "perfect start for next year's crop.”

His 1500ha family farm in Nikenbah, which produces cane and pineapples and runs cattle, received about 160mm since Monday.

After a horror sugar cane season on the Fraser Coast where the region crushed 200,000 tonnes less than usual, drought-stricken local farmers feared they would run out of water soon.

There was no significant rainfall from July last year to March this year. The arrival of Cyclone Debbie ensured there would be a crush but came too late to save much of this season's crops.

Thanks to this week's rain, Mr Petersen said positivity had returned to the region's agricultural sector.

"It makes us more optimistic for what the next harvest season will produce,” Mr Petersen said.

"For now, we're waiting for it to dry up so we can finish harvesting our current crop.”

Mr Petersen said the rain, which was celebrated at a meeting of cane growers yesterday, was "desperately needed”.

"It's been absolutely fantastic and everyone is very happy,” he said.

"Half of our farm is irrigated, but the crops and grazing land all desperately needed the rain.”

Other farms in the area have recorded 90mm to 160mm.