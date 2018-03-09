PREDICTION: NRL season is hard to pick

Newcastle Knights newly signed player Mitchell Pearce trains with the Newcastle Knights at Balance field, Newcastle, Monday, December 4, 2017. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) NO ARCHIVING

Newcastle Knights newly signed player Mitchell Pearce trains with the Newcastle Knights at Balance field, Newcastle, Monday, December 4, 2017. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) NO ARCHIVING DARREN PATEMAN

NEWCASTLE Knights will be the big movers in a tough NRL season to predict.

An improvement at the Knights, the three-time winners of the wooden spoon, and the continued mediocrity of the Gold Coast are the only tips in which I am confident.

Has there been a more difficult season to predict?

Melbourne's "big three" is confined to history after Cooper Cronk joined Sydney Roosters, a side which, on paper, should be clear favourites but will most likely fade in the finals.

North Queensland have built a strong roster, but the reintroduction of the modern game's greatest player, Johnathan Thurston, after an injury-ravaged 2017 will be interesting to see.

Respected columnist Tony Durkin questioned whether the Cowboys could deliver the fairytale farewell for the maestro based on the mental drain. I question the impact Michael Morgan's increased role last season, during which the Queensland Origin rep was outstanding, will have this year.

Morgan proved he can effectively run the Cowboys when he steered them to the grand final. That does wonders for he and the rest of the roster's confidence (not to mention coach Paul Green), and it shows the future is in good hands.

It also means he will have to be patient as he reverts to playmaker No.2 behind JT, but we have to wait to see that combination at work.

Knights coach Nathan Brown watched as his side "won" back-to-back wooden spoons in 2016 and 2017, but his patience with the worst performing team in rugby league has paid off.

Mitchell Pearce, Aidan Guerra, Slade Griffin and young guns Kalyn Ponga and Connor Watson instantly make Newcastle one of the teams to watch, and a lock for the top eight.

Parramatta, Cronulla, Brisbane and South Sydney round out my top eight.

MY PREDICTED LADDER

1. North Queensland

2. Sydney Roosters

3. Melbourne Storm

4. Newcastle Knights

5. Parramatta Eels

6. Cronulla Sharks

7. Brisbane Broncos

8. South Sydney Rabbitohs

9. Canberra Raiders

10. St George-Illawarra

11. Canterbury Bulldogs

12. Penrith Panthers

13. Manly Sea Eagles

14. NZ Warriors

15. Wests Tigers

16. Gold Coast Titans

WHAT is your prediction? Comment below or send an email to sport@frasercoastchronicle.com.au with your tips.

WHAT is your prediction? Send an email to sport@frasercoastchronicle.com.au with your tips.