Generic photo of a woman 8 months pregnant.
Pregnant mum of two pleads guilty to drug charges

Jessica Cook
7th Oct 2020 3:00 AM
A WOMAN, who was caught with meth and drug utensils when she was four week’s pregnant, said the items were old and she had no intention of using them

Jasmine Anne Cazaly pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to possession of a dangerous drug and possession of items used in connection with smoking a dangerous drug.

The prosecution said the items were found during a search of a Maryborough home on June 5 2020.

They found .1 grams of meth, a glass pipe, water pipe and scales.

Cazaly’s defence lawyer told the court the mother of two was currently 21 weeks pregnant with her third child.

The 26-year-old had worked at a local conference centre until she could no longer due to her pregnancy and the chemicals she was working with at the time.

The lawyer said the items were old and Cazaly was in the process of moving house and had no intention to use them.

Cazaly was fined $800 for both charges

Convictions were recorded.

