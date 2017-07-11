Pregnant mum uses baby pram in Bay shoplifting spree

WEARING a blonde wig and reading glasses as a disguise, a Hervey Bay mum was caught using an empty pram to steal perfume from a local pharmacy.

Jessica Kathleen Todd hid the $89 fragrance in blankets at Priceline in a crime that was part of a month-long shoplifting spree across Hervey Bay.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court Monday to stealing and 10 other charges.

She had also stolen $437 worth of items from the Good Guys, $290 in goods from Supercheap Auto and had a $258 haul from Chemist Warehouse.

On June 4, she was found in possession of amphetemine and a used syringe.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said Todd, who appeared in court for the third time in three months, also failed to comply with authorities on multiple occasions including refusing to participate in an interview and providing a false name.

A sobbing Todd told Magistrate Stephen Guttridge she was pregnant and her actions were motivated by the need to provide for her five children.

"I realise the things I've done are terrible," Todd said.

"I'll never re-offend in any way, shape or form - I just want to be a mum.

"I beg you to give me one more chance, I won't even litter."

Magistrate Guttridge said that Todd had told the court several times before, that she would not re-offend.

"In the past you've been given immediate parole, given benefit, after submissions that you'll never commit offences again," Magistrate Guttridge said.

"On June 9, you breached that order and I extended the operation period of 12 months, as again you indicated you won't make more offences."

Todd was sentenced to six months in jail with parole date of September 8.

