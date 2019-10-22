PREGNANT PAUSE: The questions we need to stop asking

For many women pregnancy (or difficulty getting there) is still private.

"SO, WHEN are you planning on having kids?"

It's one of those questions, along with the variances "no kids yet?", "are you worried you are going to run out of time?", "when are you going to give he or she a little brother/sister?" etc which incredibly, in this modern world, is still asked rather freely.

At a time when political correctness wins far too often and it feels like there's a long list of topics we are expected to avoid, it's surprising that one of the few that probably should be on there isn't.

Perhaps social media and the willingness of many to publicly document every moment from the first ultrasound to the maternity ward has played a role in leading people to believe pregnancy isn't private.

For some, it's not. Pregnancy/infant loss and fertility however, often is and by asking those questions, you are, knowingly or not, pressing for a difficult answer.

It shouldn't take Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month to encourage a bit of extra thought and care.

Whether you want to talk about it or keep it private, there are no rules for the woman who is, was or wants to be pregnant but for everyone else there should be one: If the information has not been volunteered - just don't ask.