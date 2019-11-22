Menu
Hervey Bay court. Photo: Tracey Joynson
Pregnant woman delivers baby after being assaulted

Carlie Walker
22nd Nov 2019 6:00 PM
A PREGNANT woman who was bashed by her partner had to be taken to Hervey Bay Hospital, where emergency surgery was later carried out to deliver the baby.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard details of the brutal attack when a 26-year-old-man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to a series of charges, including breaching a domestic violence order, drug charges, burglary and wilful exposure.

According to court documents, on October 22 the man attacked his partner.

Witnesses heard her screaming and an ambulance was called.

She was eight months pregnant at the time and she later delivered the baby prematurely at Hervey Bay Hospital.

In addition to that, on October 10, the man exposed his penis to a person in a block of units, telling them to "look at this".

On the same day he stole jewellery from a home at Torquay after breaking in by removing a flyscreen, running from the scene after he was disturbed.

The police dog squad tracked him down and caught him.

The man also pleaded guilty to drug charges.

The court heard child safety was involved with the man's children but once he was released from jail he would like to have a relationship with his children, repair his relationship with his partner and bond with his newborn daughter.

The man was given a head sentence of 15 months in prison.

A parole release date was set down for March 25.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

