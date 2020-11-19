Pregnant woman mounts kerb, abuses cops, tries to flee scene

Melissa Dixon pleaded guilty to four offences including charges of unlawfully possessing cannabis, unlawfully possessing a water pipe used for smoking cannabis and committing a public nuisance offence.

A GATTON woman who mounted her car on the footpath before swearing at police appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday for a string of offences.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said that as police walked towards Dixon's door on September 9, they smelled burning cannabis from within the house.

Police conducted an immediate search and found approximately 1 gram of cannabis in a bowl on the coffee table.

Police also found a water pipe in the kitchen and an electric grinder in Dixon's living room and both items showed they had been used in connection with smoking cannabis.

The items were seized and the 32-year-old was given a notice to appear.

The court heard too that on a separate occasion Police were called to a traffic incident outside a daycare centre on October 2, where Dixon's vehicle had driven up onto the footpath.

Senior sergeant Windsor said Dixon was by her car and yelled at police as they approached her and said "f**k you, you "f*****g dog c***s leave me alone".

"This behaviour went on for some time" senior sergeant Windsor said.

The prosecution told the court that Dixon tried to get back into her vehicle to drive off from the scene but was arrested by police and taken to the Gatton watch-house until she was in a fit state to be released on bail.

Dixon's crime spree continued on November 7, when police were called to the Tenthill caravan park in relation to reports of a disturbance.

Police separated Dixon from a man and when she was placed in a police car she handed to police her handbag that contained a water pipe and told police "I don't care".

Represented by duty lawyer James Ryan, it was revealed that Dixon is nine weeks pregnant to her intellectually disabled partner, who she is a full time carer of.

Mr Ryan said his client had a longstanding issue with dangerous drugs, and said Dixon told him she used cannabis to counter her withdrawals from getting off ice.

Magistrate Graham Lee noted the drug offences had been committed during a period when Dixon was under drug diversion.

Mr Lee sentenced Dixon to forfeit a $600 recognisance referred to SPER.

Dixon was also given a $700 fine referred to SPER for the fresh drug matters, no conviction was recorded.

She was fined $250 referred to SPER for public nuisance, no conviction was recorded.

Dixon will reappear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on November, 30, 2020 in relation to the charge for failure to appear.