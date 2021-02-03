Pregnant woman smashes up car after infidelity accusations

The pregnant woman appeared in court after smashing up her partner’s car. Photo: File.

A pregnant woman who smashed up her partner’s car has been sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court

Tara Kate Godfrey, 32, pleaded guilty to wilful damage when she appeared in court.

The court heard the incident happened on January 4 about 7.15pm.

Godfrey had received texts from her partner accusing her of infidelity, the court was told.

He then started moving her and her children’s things out the front of his home and she became emotional when she saw this.

She picked up a pole and smashed the window screen, the court heard.

The court heard Godfrey was in a relationship with the man, who was the father of her children.

She had become upset when seeing her child’s possessions on the veranda, the court heard.

The victim had been drinking when he accused her of infidelity.

Godfrey was fined $1000 and no conviction was recorded.