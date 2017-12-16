Pregnant woman tried screaming for help during attack

The woman tried calling for help during the attack, a judge said. (FILE PHOTO)

The woman tried calling for help during the attack, a judge said. (FILE PHOTO) Christopher Chan

HE RAN away from home to be with his sweetheart but their relationship has been no fairy tale.

Richard John Sandow kicked and punched his pregnant partner as she tried to protect her baby.

Brisbane District Court heard Sandow, now 23, left home when aged about 14 to live with his girlfriend.

At sentencing in Friday, Judge Barr said the Cherbourg man was a bully.

Sandow pleaded guilty to charges including assault, strangulation, public nuisance and having a knife in public.

He had been locked up for 295 days since his arrest in February.

"You are nothing other than a bully towards women,” Judge Farr told Sandow.

The court heard the woman Sandow attacked tried screaming for help but could not.

"You have taken your offending conduct to a new level on this occasion. You grabbed her around the throat and prevented her being able to speak.”

Defence counsel James Benjamin said his client was unaware the woman was pregnant at the time of the attack.

Mr Benjamin said Sandow now knew "he must simply turn around and walk away” instead of engaging in behaviour that might land him in more trouble.

He said Sandow, who had briefly lived in Maryborough, acknowledged having alcohol and drug problems.

Sandow's time in custody since February 22 was declared as time served.

Nobody from his family or the community had visited him during those 10 months in custody, the court heard.

Judge Farr ordered his immediate release on parole. -NewsRegional