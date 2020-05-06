Menu
Crime

Pregnant woman’s body found in bin

6th May 2020 4:22 PM

The body of a heavily pregnant woman has been found in a wheelie bin in Western Australia's Pilbara region, according to reports by the West Australian.

Officers were called to Newman Hospital after 4am on Wednesday where the woman was pronounced dead.

A man has been taken into custody, according to local publication the North West Telegraph.

A house close to the hospital has reportedly been cordoned off by police.

A statement from WA Police said homicide detectives are investigating the death.

The woman's identity, age and cause of death have not been released at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by making a report at Crime Stoppers online.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

crime domestic violence police violence

