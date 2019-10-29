Premier acts on mayor’s community forum suggestion

JUST months ago, South Burnett Mayor Keith Campbell suggested to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk that she might want to consider bringing back the community forums she had championed during her days as a minister.

Fast forward to yesterday and his idea had come to fruition, with the first of four Regional Community Forums held at Maryborough’s Carriers Arms Hotel.

The forum was chaired by Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and attended by Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch and Minister for Education and Minister for Industrial Relations Grace Grace.

Mr Campbell said there had been plenty of discussion around the region’s high unemployment rate and the need to create new jobs in the area.

“What was resolved at the end of the meeting was an agenda of the topics that were talked about today,” Mr Campbell said.

“It was really encouraging to hear input from community representatives and feedback and general support from Minister Enoch and Minister Grace.

“Bruce Saunders did a great job of chairing the meeting. It was an excellent outcome, given that it was the first meeting.”

Mr Campbell said the next forum would be held in February next year.