Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
South Burnett Regional Council mayor, Keith Campbell.
South Burnett Regional Council mayor, Keith Campbell.
News

Premier acts on mayor’s community forum suggestion

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
29th Oct 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST months ago, South Burnett Mayor Keith Campbell suggested to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk that she might want to consider bringing back the community forums she had championed during her days as a minister.

Fast forward to yesterday and his idea had come to fruition, with the first of four Regional Community Forums held at Maryborough’s Carriers Arms Hotel.

The forum was chaired by Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and attended by Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch and Minister for Education and Minister for Industrial Relations Grace Grace.

Mr Campbell said there had been plenty of discussion around the region’s high unemployment rate and the need to create new jobs in the area.

“What was resolved at the end of the meeting was an agenda of the topics that were talked about today,” Mr Campbell said.

“It was really encouraging to hear input from community representatives and feedback and general support from Minister Enoch and Minister Grace.

“Bruce Saunders did a great job of chairing the meeting. It was an excellent outcome, given that it was the first meeting.”
Mr Campbell said the next forum would be held in February next year.

community forum fcpolitics maryborough mayor
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    SAUNDERS: Maryborough ‘no longer the Detroit of Qld’

    premium_icon SAUNDERS: Maryborough ‘no longer the Detroit of Qld’

    News ‘People are looking at us as the shining light as to how to rebuild a community’

    Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fraser Coast

    Weather There has been a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the region

    BREAKING: Man hospitalised after car rollover on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon BREAKING: Man hospitalised after car rollover on Fraser...

    Breaking A man has been taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash