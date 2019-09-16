Premier and Cabinet space to be set up in Heritage City

State member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with state ministers (L) Leeanne Enoch and Grace Grace in Maryborough last week.

A REGIONAL office for the Department of Premier and Cabinet will be set up in Maryborough.

Last week Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced two new DPC offices for Maryborough and Rockhampton, adding to the five other regional offices across the state.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the office shows confidence in the region's projects.

"This is absolutely brilliant, puts Maryborough back on the map, puts the Wide Bay on the map," he said.

"This is something I have pushed for as Maryborough is the ideal location as it is a hub for the Wide Bay.

"There are so many opportunities we will be able to develop and look at with this as well as the Regional Community Forums to be held here next month.

"It will make a huge difference, to have the heart of the premier's cabinet here."

Mr Saunders denied the office announcement was simply a ploy by the Palaszczuk Labor government to win back regional voters.

"I only look at one poll and that is the night of the election. I just get on with the job," he said.

"This is something I have been asking for since I was elected."

Set to service Wide Bay as well as the North and South Burnett regions, the office will have executive staff to coordinate the region's projects with the state departments as well as working with the various councils.

While in Maryborough on Thursday, Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said the new office would work alongside the Office for Rural and Regional Queensland to deliver a renewed focus on local ideas and solutions to benefit the Wide Bay.