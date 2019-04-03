Premier challenges Sorensen over One Nation plans

FIERY QUESTIONS: Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen has been challenged in Parliament over his stance on One Nation.

FIERY QUESTIONS: Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen has been challenged in Parliament over his stance on One Nation. Valerie Horton

A SEEMINGLY innocuous question about Hervey Bay Hospital erupted into a war of words over One Nation preferences and gun control.

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen challenged Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Question Time yesterday over what he called a "health crisis" at Hervey Bay Hospital.

"The Hervey Bay Hospital has recently had an 84-year-old woman discharged at 3am to catch a taxi home in the dark," Mr Sorensen said.

"When will the Premier admit that the Labor health crisis has infected Hervey Bay Hospital?"

After briefly addressing Mr Sorensen's question, saying the Labor government was investing $44.66million into the Hervey Bay emergency department, the Premier seemingly went off track.

"As a good National Party member, the member might want to speak to his leader about what to do with One Nation and is the member for Hervey Bay going to put One Nation last?" she said.

Ms Palaszczuk came back to the topic at hand, saying the Labor government would "continue to deliver for Hervey Bay because we understand how important that growing region is when it comes to health."

She then returned to the issue of One Nation preferences.

"A very key question for the residents of Hervey Bay will be where One Nation is put on the how-to-vote card at the next state election," she said.

While Mr Sorensen has not responded to the premier's questions, LNP Leader, Deb Frecklington, delivered an impassioned speech in Parliament, addressing One Nation and gun control.

She condemned Pauline Hanson and her "One Nation sidekicks" for appearing to ask the American National Rifle Association for funding, before slamming compulsory preferential voting.

"No one should be forced to vote for a party they don't support," she said.