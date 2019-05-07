Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there would be no meeting with Adani before approvals are finalised. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there would be no meeting with Adani before approvals are finalised. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Business

'Nothing extraordinary': Premier dismisses Adani concerns

by Sarah Vogler
7th May 2019 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADANI will not score a meeting with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to discuss its Galilee Basin project until after its approvals have been finalised.

Ms Palaszczuk today dismissed the Indian miner's concerns about what it sees as hoops it is having to jump through to get its Carmichael coal mine approved.

Adani last week estimated the project could be delayed up to five years after the Department of Environment demanded the company count the precise number of black-throated finches on its 44,700-hectare site among other conditions.

Ms Palaszczuk said there was nothing extraordinary about the process Adani was being put through.

"These are processes that every resource company wanting to invest in Queensland has to go through," she said.

"These processes are just the normal processes of government."

Adani has written to the Premier with its concerns.

When asked if she would meet with the company, Ms Palaszczuk said not until after the project had been "ticked off".

"We have different agencies, I have ministers that are available to meet.

"Once all the approvals are ticked off then I meet with companies."

Ms Palaszczuk said the timing of the Department of Environment's meeting with Adani last week - in the middle of the Federal Election campaign - was a matter for the department.

"This is an independent regulator. We don't decide the timing of when these are released."

adani charmichael mine editors picks

Top Stories

    Couple rattled as car accelerates and kills little dog

    premium_icon Couple rattled as car accelerates and kills little dog

    News STILL haunted by the motorcycle crash that left him with post traumatic stress disorder, John Willems has been further traumatised.

    Horror scene in cell after Bay man beats elderly father

    premium_icon Horror scene in cell after Bay man beats elderly father

    Crime Blood on the walls, vomit on the floor and urine on the intercom

    'I will never feel safe': Life of fear after machete attack

    premium_icon 'I will never feel safe': Life of fear after machete attack

    Crime The victim feels the justice system has let her down