Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Politics

Jackie Trad could face action by Annastacia Palaszczuk

by Sarah Vogler
12th Aug 2019 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk says she could take "independent action" against Treasurer Jackie Trad should she be found to have breached the ministerial code of conduct over a contentious Woolloongabba investment property.

But she said it was too early to say what that might be, insisting she would wait for the Crime and Corruption Commission to report back first.

"That's something that I take very seriously in relation to the ministerial code of conduct," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I am going to wait until the assessment is carried out by the CCC because sometimes those assessments ... they also make recommendations.

"When they look at these issues they look at everything.

"They may look at the issues of the pecuniary interest register.

"They may look at the Cabinet handbook.

"Let's take one step at a time.

"Then I will look at what ever the CCC says and then I may take independent action as well."

More Stories

Show More
annastacia palaszczuk editors picks jackie trad sanction

Top Stories

    SHE'S GOT TALENT: Pole dancing mum gets big yes from judges

    premium_icon SHE'S GOT TALENT: Pole dancing mum gets big yes from judges

    TV In the preview to her appearance, Ms Sellars said she had to work hard to be physically prepared for her performance.

    Australians don’t have any emergency money

    premium_icon Australians don’t have any emergency money

    Lifestyle One in three Australians could raise $3k in a financial emergency

    VOTE NOW: Who's the best personal trainer on the Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who's the best personal trainer on the Coast?

    Sport Top 10 personal trainers on the Fraser Coast

    IN COURT: Six people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Six people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today