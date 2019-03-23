Berejiklian heckled at polling place

A new online poll has spelt worrying news for NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian just hours before election polling begins.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian was heckled as she attended a North Shore primary school to cast her vote this morning.

As the NSW Premier arrived to cast her vote at a polling place in Willoughby she was flanked by media personnel and supporters chanting messages of support.

Walking into the polling booth her supporters could be heard yelling, "Vote 1 Gladys!"

But a vocal opponent from the Keep Sydney Open Party heckled the state's Liberal leader, heckling her as she approached the voting centre, "Unlock this city, Gladys!" he yelled.

Premier Berejiklian told reporters she's yet to consider what she'll do if forced into a minority government, as the NSW premier cast her vote at a local public school.

Berejiklian, who holds the seat of Willoughbyby a strong margin of 24.5 per cent.

Polls suggest the coalition will lose several seats and is at risk of being reduced to a minority in the lower house, but the Liberal leader said she hadn't thought about that prospect.

If Berejiklian wins, it will be the coalition's third election victory and will make the premier the first elected female. Berejiklian came to power after the resignation of Mike Baird in 2017.

SOME VOTERS FURIOUS AFTER ONLINE SYSTEM iVOTE CRASHES

With voting in the state election well underway, voters who are unable to get to a polling booth were furious after the online early voting system crashed on Friday.

With the NSW Electoral Commission's iVote registration system temporarily crashing, many took to social media to share their frustration.

NSW Electoral Commissioner John Schmidt confirmed they were having problems with the system, but insists the majority were still able to vote.

"To date, 227,521 people have registered for iVote and 187,559 votes have been cast," he said, in a statement last night.

The online issues led to an influx of complaints to the call centre last night, where they were still resolving issues until 11pm.

More than 207,000 have successfully used the iVote system, which has now been restored the functionality.

A last-minute poll has also delivered some worrying news for NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

A news.com.au poll run this week and voted on by more than 22,000 readers has given Labor's Michael Daley a healthy lead of 53 per cent as preferred premier over Liberal Premier Gladys Berejiklian on 46 per cent.

In total, 12,083 readers said they would prefer Mr Daley as the next NSW premier, while 10,486 voted for Ms Berejiklian - a gap of almost 1600.

This marks a wider gap than previous polls in the lead-up to the big day. A YouGov-Galaxy survey published by The Daily Telegraph last week indicated the major parties were split 50-50 on a two-party preferred basis.

Ms Berejiklian's Coalition came under fire yesterday after preferencing the Liberal Democrats, whose leader advocated for Australia to adopt New Zealand-style gun laws before the Christchurch terror attack.

"Well, they have no chance of forming government, or being part of a government, that is a clear difference and please don't compare the two," she told reporters yesterday afternoon.

Earlier this month, Liberal Democrats leader David Leyonhjelm suggested relaxing Australia's gun laws and making them more like New Zealand's prior to the sweeping changes announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday.

"If Australia has gun laws like New Zealand, that would be a vast improvement on our current situation," Mr Leyonhjelm told AAP on March 5, before the Christchurch attack that saw 50 people gunned down by a terrorist wielding semiautomatic weapons.

"At the moment, Australians wet their pants when you mention the word guns. It's a cultural thing; they're a bunch of scaredy cats."