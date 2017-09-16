28°
Premier had Wide Bay region in her election sights

by Sarah Vogler, The Courier-Mail

IT'S 6.30pm on a Tuesday at the Maryborough RSL, and Annastacia Palaszczuk is leading her fourth town hall meeting this year. The pre-election-campaign campaign has rolled into the Wide Bay area. The Premier is here, and she's brought most of her Cabinet with her.

Palaszczuk is trying to reinforce the electoral stocks of Labor's Wide Bay MPs - Maryborough's Bruce Saunders and Bundaberg's Leanne Donaldson - ahead of the looming poll, and, Labor hopes, to potentially pick up another seat in the area, Hervey Bay, the Courier Mail reports.

It used to belong to Labor, and with both major parties racing to win the 47 seats they need to secure government in their own right, while fending off the rise of One Nation, they will take what they can get.

Labor needs to hold the 42 seats it currently has and pick up five more. Retaining Maryborough and Bundaberg are crucial.

