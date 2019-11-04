PREMIER: M’boro Cabinet meeting ‘not about election’

Regional community cabinet meeting in the FCRC chambers in Maryborough.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has denied bringing the Regional Community Cabinet to Maryborough was aimed at helping the city’s MP retain the seat at next year’s election.

The Cabinet assembled at Maryborough City Hall yesterday ahead of a week-long visit.

Ms Palaszczuk said the visit was not about Bruce Saunders’ election hopes but about ensuring her cabinet got out of Brisbane and travelled to regional Queensland.

“It’s great to actually shine a spotlight on Maryborough,” she said.

“There’s been a lot of Maryborough in the news lately, about Mary making a comeback and can I tell you Maryborough is making a comeback.”

When asked if Maryborough was a seat her government could ill afford to lose, Ms Palaszczuk said that was true of every seat ahead of the election.

“Every seat is absolutely important when it comes to next year,” she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said she had made it clear to her Cabinet that they were to have a laser-like focus on jobs across the state. The Premier also had praise for the Maryborough MP.

“You will get no better champion for this region than Bruce Saunders,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Mr Saunders also responded to claims that Cabinet was in town to help him shore up votes.

He said he had made the request for the Cabinet to come to Maryborough about two weeks ago after having a chat with the Premier.

She had told him the next morning that would be possible, quickly bringing the plan together.

“I just get on and put the Maryborough electorate first, I really don’t get involved in the election cycle,” he said.

“All we do is what we do every day of the week, we’re out on the street advocating for our community.

“I belong to a government that is looking at regional Queensland and working for regional Queensland.

“I’m not protecting my seat, I’m just doing the job that I’m paid for and I’m working for a government that I absolutely love being part of.”

But LNP Leader Deb Frecklington criticised the visit yesterday.

“Maryborough locals won’t be fooled by Annastacia Palaszczuk’s fly-in fly-out trip this week,” she said,

“Under Labor, Maryborough and Wide Bay isn’t a priority, it’s an afterthought.

“Annastacia Palaszczuk doesn’t have a plan for jobs, health, education or infrastructure across the Wide Bay.

“Only a Deb Frecklington-LNP Government will get Queensland working again and deliver more jobs for Maryborough and the Wide Bay.”