Premier music education event to get underway in M'boro

Hundreds of visitors come to the Heritage City for the Maryborough Music Conference. Brendan Bufi

EVERY two years, Australia's top music educators gather in the Heritage City for the Maryborough Music Conference.

The event, which attracts hundreds of people to the city, kicks off on Wednesday at the Brogla Theatre.

Pre-registration started on Tuesday from 1.30pm and will continue until lunchtime on Wednesday.

The intensive program offers more than 100 topics over four days led by world-renowned national and international music educators, band and choral directors and clinicians.

The first session will start at 8.15am on Wednesday.

Educators will also have the opportunity to perform in one of the delegate performance ensembles.

The conference will conclude on Saturday.

With the Junior Touch Cup underway in Hervey Bay, Fraser Coast accommodation providers and businesses are set to benefit from the influx of hundreds of visitors.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said it was terrific to have two great events on the Fraser Coast.

He said visitors at the music conference would get the chance to enjoy the Heritage City.

"It's fanatastic for our community to have so many guests and for so many people to experience Maryborough," he said.

"It's a huge boost for our local economy, whether it's our hotels or restaurants.

"It's these type of events that we what to try to attract more of in the future."

Cr Seymour said the top-notch Maryborough venue was what kept the conference coming back to the city.

"It's great recognition for the Brogla Theatre," he said.

"It really showcases how smart it was to build the Brolga Theatre here.

"That's why they keep coming back."