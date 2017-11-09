Premier pledges NGR trains will be repaired in M'boro

TRAIN REPAIRS: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visits the Downer Rail Factory to announce repairs to India-built trains will be carried out in Maryborough.

TRAIN REPAIRS: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visits the Downer Rail Factory to announce repairs to India-built trains will be carried out in Maryborough. Blake Antrobus

DOZENS more jobs are in the pipeline for Maryborough after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced repairs of Indian-built trains will be done in the Heritage City.

The $150 million announcement means about 30 of the India-built New Generation Rollingstock will be brought to the Heritage City for upgrades to their air conditioning, braking and heating systems among others.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the project was expected to create a "significant" number of local jobs.

Speaking to a crowd of workers, Ms Palaszczuk said she was committed to seeing locals get the job.

"I know how much Downer means to Maryborough, I know how much you mean to your families, and how important it is that each and every one of you have a secure job," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We know there was a train contract that was let by Tim Nicholls to buy and build half-price trains in India.

"The modifications that will now be done to those trains will be done here in Maryborough."

LNP Shadow Transport Minister Andrew Powell said the decision was about "saving her own job."

"Just as they always do, Labor is more focused on themselves than jobs for regional Queenslanders," Mr Powell said.

"Downer pulled out of the tender process for the NGR under the Anna Bligh Government when Annastacia Palasczuk was Transport Minister."