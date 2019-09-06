Menu
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Townsville this week. Picture: Matt Taylor.
Politics

Premier reacts: Trad loses Cross River post

by Sarah Vogler
6th Sep 2019 3:58 PM
Annastacia Palaszczuk has stripped Jackie Trad of responsibility for Cross River Rail for breaching the ministerial and Cabinet handbooks.

The Premier has revealed Kate Jones will take over.

She has also revealed her chief of staff David Barbagallo has tendered his resignation.

He has been dogged by another integrity crisis over a taxpayer-funded handout awarded to a company he co-owns.

Ms Palaszczuk said his resignation was already pending before the crisis broke.

She said she would accept all the recommendations of the CCC.

MORE TO COME

