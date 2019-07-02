Premier says no to ‘Quexit’

Annastacia Palaszczuk pours cold water on push to split Queensland, urging protesters to rekindle their love for the State by watching next week's Origin final.

The Katter's Australian Party is organising a separatist rally outside regional parliament when it sits in Townsville in September.

KAP state leader Robbie Katter said he was hoping people would turn up in their hundreds or thousands to support the move.

"We're keen as always to generate support to have some more autonomy in the North," he said.

"I think the last Federal Election captured quite well the dissent and estrangement we have with governments making decision from afar."

Robbie Katter speaking at a press conference at Parliament.

Ms Palaszczuk, however, said she had no intention of splitting the state.

"I would urge the people participating in that rally to watch the State or Origin next week because we are one state," the Premier said.

"We're not going to be splitting the state. I am trying to unite Queensland, not divide Queensland."

Mr Katter pointed to Treasurer Jackie Trad's announcement this week of the signing of the contract to construct southeast Queensland's Cross River Rail as part of a $2.7 billion public-private partnership as proof the Palaszczuk Government was failing in its attempts to win over the regions.

"The ink hasn't even dried on press releases in the North and they are announcing $3billion for Cross River Rail."