Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hydrogen had the potential to be Queensland’s next LNG
Hydrogen had the potential to be Queensland’s next LNG Matt Taylor GLA300519PREM
Environment

Revolutionary fuel source to power new export boom

by MICHAEL WRAy
31st May 2019 5:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE State Government will spend $19 million to further develop a hydrogen industry it hopes will turn into a jobs and export powerhouse by 2030.

Hydrogen is a non-polluting energy source that can be created through water or fossil fuels.

Ms Palaszczuk said hydrogen had the potential to be Queensland's next LNG, and a new source of highly-skilled jobs, especially in regional Queensland. She said the Government wanted to come up with a renewable source of transportable hydrogen.

"We're talking tens of ­thousands of jobs because of the scale up that will be needed for industrial plants and then of course the transportation," she said.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said global demand was increasing, "with the market expected to reach $US155 billion ($A224b) by 2022, and much of that will be driven by Asia-Pacific markets".

More Stories

Show More
business export fuel source hydrogen power resources

Top Stories

    Online 'Casanova' jailed after two years of rip-offs

    premium_icon Online 'Casanova' jailed after two years of rip-offs

    News No parole guarantee as two-year con ends in Gympie District Court

    Community digs deep after family dies in horror crash

    premium_icon Community digs deep after family dies in horror crash

    News Hervey Bay's Bean Beat cafes have thrown support behind the cause.

    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones