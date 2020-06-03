Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The state government and local council have partnered with Alliance Airlines to offer four flights a week from Brisbane to the Whitsundays.
The state government and local council have partnered with Alliance Airlines to offer four flights a week from Brisbane to the Whitsundays. Paul Braven GLA170717ALLIANCE
Travel

Premier spruiks $99 flights in Qld

3rd Jun 2020 12:29 PM

Forget Bali, Thailand or the Greek Islands, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

"Now is your opportunity to support the beautiful Whitsundays," she told reporters today in front of the brilliant blue ocean and under sunny skies at Airlie Beach.

"Queensland is beautiful one day and perfect the next.

"It's really important that we continue to support our industries across Queensland.

 

"If you want to see natural beauty, if you want to see paradise, come to the Whitsundays," the Queensland Premier said.

 

"If you want to see natural beauty, if you want to see paradise, come to the Whitsundays."

The state government and local council have partnered with Alliance Airlines to offer four flights a week from Brisbane to the Whitsundays.

The $99 airfares went on sale today and are for trips from June 22.

More Stories

airlie beach air travel editors picks flights qld premier tourism whitsundays

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $99 flights from Brisbane: Qld tropics reopen for business

        premium_icon $99 flights from Brisbane: Qld tropics reopen for business

        News Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced extra flights from Brisbane to key tourism hotspots within the state have been added to schedules.

        • 3rd Jun 2020 11:40 AM
        Chilly weather 'rude reminder Qld winters can get cold'

        premium_icon Chilly weather 'rude reminder Qld winters can get cold'

        Weather Temperatures plummet on Fraser Coast overnight

        Bay teen arrested for alleged office vandalism

        premium_icon Bay teen arrested for alleged office vandalism

        News The owner of WIN Projects said the incident was a major inconvenience to the...

        Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        premium_icon Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        News Some of the almost 100 people killed on Queensland roads in 2020