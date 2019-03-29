Premier Tinana Sport Reserve a step closer to reality

NEXT STEP: A design concept of the Tinana Sport and Recreation Reserve. The master plan was given council approval on Wednesday, allowing clubs to begin applying for funding.

NEXT STEP: A design concept of the Tinana Sport and Recreation Reserve. The master plan was given council approval on Wednesday, allowing clubs to begin applying for funding. Contributed

A MAJOR sports reserve which would include the development of new football pitches and hockey fields just outside Maryborough is a step closer to becoming a reality.

Councillors unanimously endorsed a business plan for the $6.2 million Tinana Sport and Recreation Reserve, located on Gympie Rd, at their meeting on Wednesday.

While a construction date has not been announced, the plan's approval means it will be used by sporting groups to apply for grants to undertake the work over the coming years.

The project outlines the development of new hockey and football fields, upgraded lighting for the athletics track and the construction of clubhouses for sporting groups.

First proposed more than a decade ago by the Tinana Football Club, Colts Hockey Club and Maryborough Amateur Athletics Club, the Fraser Coast council offered in-principle support for the project in 2017. Cr Maddern said it had taken three years to develop the master plan.

"I used some Discretionary Funding to commission Momentum Sport Recreation and Health Consultants which developed a preliminary report and concept layout plan,” Cr Maddern said.

"The council then commissioned Tredwell Management to prepare the Business Plan which was presented to this week's meeting. "We are determined to ensure we have a safe, healthy and active community here on the Fraser Coast, and part of that is ensuring our region has a range of good sports facilities.”