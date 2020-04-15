NSW Premier announces special Ruby Princess inquiry

The state government will establish a special commission of inquiry to investigate the handling of the Ruby Princess, which has so far been linked to 18 deaths and more than 600 cases of COVID-19 across the country.

The powerful probe, which will be announced today, is expected to report back within four months.

The decision to call the independent inquiry comes after the Premier was told a criminal investigation into the matter won't be completed until September. Separate coronial inquiries could take more than a year to complete.

"It is important that answers are provided quickly for the people of NSW," Gladys Berejiklian said.

The independent inquiry, with powers similar to a royal commission, will give the "quickest path to answers," she said.

It's understood the Premier received legal advice yesterday declaring the probe could occur alongside the ongoing police inquiry. However, at a media conference yesterday, Ms Berejiklian promised the ongoing criminal investigation would be "robust", and examine "everything from go to woe".

As The Daily Telegraph reported yesterday, the Premier was considering launching a commission of inquiry into the handling of the debacle to run alongside a police probe.

Yesterday, there were 128 confirmed coronavirus cases on-board the ship, which still holds more than 1000 crew.

Of the 69 crew with symptoms, all have "mild" cases of the disease, NSW Health said.

Another crew member was evacuated from the ship on Monday night. There are 11 crew members being treated for COVID-19 in state facilities.

Prominent barrister Bret Walker SC will lead the special commission inquiry into the matter, which will begin "promptly," a statement said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian promised the criminal investigation would be “robust”. The inquiry would run alongside the police probe. Picture: Joel Carrett

Labor accused the Premier of a "cover up" on the issue yesterday, threatening to establish a parliamentary inquiry into the Ruby Princess if a commission of inquiry was not announced.

Jodi McKay said Gladys Berejiklian was "hiding behind a police investigation to cover up the decision making in her government that led to the Ruby Princess disaster."

Previous Commissions of Inquiry, which have wide-ranging investigative powers, have been called to examine the Waterfall rail disaster in 2003, and the Glenbrook rail disaster in 1999, both of which caused the deaths of seven people.

The Ruby Princess has been linked to 18 deaths across Australia, and more than 600 cases of COVID-19.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there will be "failures" in the response to COVID-19, and authorities "have got to learn from them quickly." But he said "we can't spend all of our time just going over those issues".

