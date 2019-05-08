Menu
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad. File picture: Darren England/AAP
Adani meeting granted only after green light

by Sarah Vogler
8th May 2019 5:38 AM
ADANI will not score a meeting with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to discuss its Galilee Basin project until after its approvals have been finalised.

Ms Palaszczuk yesterday dismissed the Indian miner's concerns about what it sees as hoops it is having to jump through to get its Carmichael coal mine approved.

Adani last week estimated the project could be delayed up to five years after the Department of Environment demanded the company count the precise number of black-throated finches on its 44,700-ha site, among other conditions.

Ms Palaszczuk said there was nothing extraordinary about the process Adani was facing.

"These are processes that every resource company wanting to invest in Queensland has to go through," she said.

"These processes are just the normal processes of government."

Adani has written to the Premier with its concerns.

When asked if she would meet with the company, Ms Palaszczuk said not until after the project had been "ticked off".

"We have different agencies, I have ministers that are available to meet.

"Once all the approvals are ticked off then I meet with companies."

Ms Palaszczuk said the timing of the Department of Environment's meeting with Adani last week - in the middle of the Federal Election campaign - was a matter for the department.

"This is an independent regulator. We don't decide the timing of when these are released."

adani mining premier annastacia palaszczuk

