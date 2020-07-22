Premier’s big jobs announcement in M’boro

THE workforce of a Maryborough business is set to increase by more than 40 per cent after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced new funding on Wednesday.

Ms Palaszczuk was at the business, Allweld Manufacturing in Tinana, with member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders to make the announcement.

The Maryborough-based truck and transport fabricator Allweld Manufacturing will be ready to launch into defence and aerospace supply after receiving support from the Queensland Government's $175 million Jobs and Regional Growth Fund.

The amount of funding the business received has not been disclosed, but the project was worth $800,000.

"Regional manufacturers are helping to power Queensland's economic recovery from the worldwide impact of COVID-19 by investing locally and creating jobs," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"That's why my government is backing regional projects, such as Allweld's, that are helping us to implement our plan to boost employment and diversify the economy.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders outside Allweld Manufacturing in Tinana.

"In this case the assistance will allow Allweld to enter into an exciting new growth phase and increase its workforce by more than 40 per cent over the next four years, with 12 more full-time equivalent roles to be added to its existing 27."

Minister State Development Kate Jones said Allweld was one of the Queensland businesses getting ready for the supply-chain opportunities in Queensland's expanding defence and aerospace industries.

"Allweld is already a renowned manufacturer for the road transport and marine industries and now, with the government's help, the sky's the limit for their future expansion into defence and aerospace," Ms Jones said.

"Allweld will now get its expansion underway with completion expected by January 2021."

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with one of the vehicles Allweld Manufacturing is working on.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the new jobs - including apprenticeships - would be an opportunity for a great career start for young locals beginning their work lives.

"Manufacturing is an historically important industry for Maryborough and our Government's funding will help to ensure that continues," Mr Saunders said.