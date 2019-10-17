Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"It takes the game away from people who give it their heart and soul," she said.
Politics

Premier's dig at Beattie over grand final decision

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron,Jessica Marszalek,Sarah Vogler,Jack McKay
17th Oct 2019 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has had a dig at Peter Beattie after the NRL decided to keep the grand final in Sydney.

Speaking in Parliament this morning, Ms Palaszczuk shared Queensland's disappointment, claiming she thought the Sunshine State had a strong case.

This was met with heckling from the Opposition who yesterday slammed the Government for not being competitive enough. 

Burleigh MP Michael Hart yelled out that Ms Palaszczuk had "lost" the former Premier's phone number.

"I'm not happy with him (Beattie) either frankly," the Premier responded. 

She went on to say the decision was unfair to Queensland fans. 

"It takes the game away from people who give it their heart and soul," she said. 

"You can't buy the kind of love Queensland has for rugby league.

"It would be nice if we could see it returned."

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk grand finals nrl queensland government

Top Stories

    Coalition smashed over lack of job plan for Wide Bay

    premium_icon Coalition smashed over lack of job plan for Wide Bay

    News The Federal Government is accused of having no genuine job plan for Wide Bay.

    FAREWELL: Mayor pays tribute to M'boro aviation pioneer

    premium_icon FAREWELL: Mayor pays tribute to M'boro aviation pioneer

    News A Fraser Coast aviation pioneer has died

    • 17th Oct 2019 10:00 AM
    CONTROVERSIAL: New fisheries regulation changes explained

    premium_icon CONTROVERSIAL: New fisheries regulation changes explained

    Environment A new seasonal closure for snapper and pearl perch applies

    EXCLUSIVE: Bay's Bachelorette star shares his one regret

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Bay's Bachelorette star shares his one regret

    News Some of the men had already caused controversy