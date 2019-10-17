Premier's dig at Beattie over grand final decision

"It takes the game away from people who give it their heart and soul," she said.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has had a dig at Peter Beattie after the NRL decided to keep the grand final in Sydney.

Speaking in Parliament this morning, Ms Palaszczuk shared Queensland's disappointment, claiming she thought the Sunshine State had a strong case.

This was met with heckling from the Opposition who yesterday slammed the Government for not being competitive enough.

Burleigh MP Michael Hart yelled out that Ms Palaszczuk had "lost" the former Premier's phone number.

"I'm not happy with him (Beattie) either frankly," the Premier responded.

She went on to say the decision was unfair to Queensland fans.

"It takes the game away from people who give it their heart and soul," she said.

"You can't buy the kind of love Queensland has for rugby league.

"It would be nice if we could see it returned."