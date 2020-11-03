Menu
Labor candidate for the state seat of Hervey Bay - Adrian Tantari.
Premier’s false start: Battle for Bay not over yet, says ECQ

Carlie Walker
3rd Nov 2020 8:00 PM
THE seat of Hervey Bay is yet to be officially declared for either side, a spokeswoman for Electoral Commision Queensland has confirmed.

That is despite Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk referring to Adrian Tantari as the new member for Hervey Bay repeatedly while posting on Facebook about her visit to Hervey Bay on Tuesday.

Her words may yet prove prophetic, with Mr Tantari continuing to hold a convincing lead over his LNP opponent Steve Coleman.

In the race between the two candidates, Mr Coleman currently has 48.04 per cent of the vote, while Mr Tantari has 51.96 per cent.

The Premier was in Hervey Bay on Tuesday visiting the botanical gardens.

She also visited Hervey Bay RSL to watch the running of the Melbourne Cup during her visit. 

