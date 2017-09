PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has listed Hervey Bay as one of Labor's key target seats in the upcoming election.

The seat is held by the LNP's Ted Sorensen by 6.6 per cent.

During a visit to the Hervey Bay hospital upgrade, Ms Palaszczuk said she would consider adopting a "get Ted" strategy to win back the seat.

"Labor used to hold this seat of Hervey Bay and it would be wonderful to see Adrian, who is our candidate, hold this seat for the people of Hervey Bay," she said.

