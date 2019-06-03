Premiers in fine form

TRY TIME: The Waves' Arden Lankowski dodges his way around Wests Zinneh Marshall last week. He scored a hat-trick against the Wallaroos on Saturday.

TRY TIME: The Waves' Arden Lankowski dodges his way around Wests Zinneh Marshall last week. He scored a hat-trick against the Wallaroos on Saturday. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: The defending premiers made a statement to the rest of the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade on Saturday night - "we're finding our form”.

The side became the first team this season to beat the Wallaroos in the competition, winning 26-16 at Eskdale Park.

The Waves led throughout but were not able to put the game away until the final few moments.

The side got to a 12-point lead in the middle of the contest but the Roos fought back in the second half to level the scores at 16-16.

The Waves then scored the last two tries to secure victory, scoring one on full time.

Tigers centre Arden Lankowski scored a hat-trick, to take his tally to seven.

He was joined by Roos player Shaun Collins who also scored a hat-trick.

Wallaroos coach Peter Waters was disappointed with the result but not his team's effort.

He also praised the Tigers.

"We played well but The Waves were just a bit more desperate for the win,” he said.

"We just made a few too many errors and that cost us.”

But Waters was pleased with the team's defence.

"We defended well, last week we didn't play as well and won and the opposite occurred this week,” he said.

The Waves now move to third on the ladder, one game behind the Roos who are now second on the ladder.

Past Brothers stay on top after having the bye in the competition.

The Brethren now faces the Wallaroos this week in the competition at Brothers Sports Complex with The Waves playing Maryborough Brothers at Eskdale Park.

In the women's competition, Past Brothers remain undefeated after smashing Valley Roosters 42-0 in Gladstone.

It was a dominant weekend for Bundaberg and Fraser Coast sides in the competition with Hervey Bay and The Waves winning as well.

The Seagulls defeated the Wallabies 50-0 with The Waves beating Tannum Sands in the other game 28-4.