Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The corruption watchdog has assessed several emails involving Annastacia Palaszczuk’s private account, but their contents did not “excite”.
The corruption watchdog has assessed several emails involving Annastacia Palaszczuk’s private account, but their contents did not “excite”.
Politics

Premier’s private emails fail to ‘excite’ corruption body

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
14th Dec 2020 2:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Several emails involving Annastacia Palaszczuk's private account were assessed by the state's corruption watchdog but their contents did not "excite" the body's interests.

Crime and Corruption Commission chair Alan MacSporran has revealed there were "less than 20" emails but did not specify whether any had been sent from the Premier's bigpond.com account.

Emails involving Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s private account have been assessed by the Crime and Corruption Commission. Picture: Josh Woning
Emails involving Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s private account have been assessed by the Crime and Corruption Commission. Picture: Josh Woning

Mr MacSporran said the watchdog last week reviewed the work it had done following Minister Mark Bailey's "mangocube" saga, after the Opposition revealed a purported email sent by Mr Bailey to the Premier in 2015 during Budget Estimates.

"When the issue arose here with the Premier and the single email was produced, we reviewed the work we done and the categories that were determined as per .... we recovered all the emails in that category and assessed the content of them and nothing changed our view about the outcome from the original investigation that we conducted," he said.

Crime and Corruption Commission chair Alan MacSporran. Picture: Liam Kidston
Crime and Corruption Commission chair Alan MacSporran. Picture: Liam Kidston

Asked whether there were any emails either sent from the bigpond.com account or received by, Mr MacSporran said it wasn't a large number.

"It was certainly less than 20 from memory," he said.

"Many of them from memory were on Saturdays or Sundays outside office hours, the content didn't excite our interests otherwise."

And asked whether a reply email had been sent to Mr Bailey in 2015 from the Premier's private account, Mr MacSporran said he wasn't aware of one.

Originally published as Premier's private emails fail to 'excite' corruption watchdog

annastacia palaszczuk crime and corruption commission emails

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge tides, intense rain, strong winds smash southeast

        Premium Content Huge tides, intense rain, strong winds smash southeast

        Weather A weather system that has dumped more than 500mm of rain in parts of southeast Queensland continues to menace the coast from the border to Fraser Island.

        Broken promise: Euthanasia legislation pushed back

        Premium Content Broken promise: Euthanasia legislation pushed back

        News The State Government will break an election promise to introduce voluntary assisted...

        FINAL DAY: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content FINAL DAY: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Victim who owed $100 threatened into making false affidavit

        Premium Content Victim who owed $100 threatened into making false affidavit

        News A woman has appeared in Hervey Bay District Court on a serious charge.