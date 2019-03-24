Premiers send out message to teams

GOOD CONTROL: Bingera captain Daniel Watson dribbles the ball on the opening day of the new season.

FOOTBALL: Bingera's Daniel Watson admits he hasn't scored a goal as good as the one he put in the net on Saturday night.

Bingera sent out a message to the Wide Bay Premier League competition at Martens Oval with a 5-1 win over the United Park Eagles.

The defending premiers showed they will be tough to beat, dominating the start to control the game from start to finish.

The side scored three goals in the first half before Watson stepped up to deliver the knockout blow right after half-time with a shot from outside the box, almost 30 metres out.

"I can't complain, I was pretty happy with that,” he said.

"The boys that scored earlier allowed me to take the chance out there.”

Watson's goal summed up the night for Bingera with most of their chances at goal going into the net.

The captain admitted it has been a focus for the team.

"We've been working on finishing,” he said.

"That sort of lets us down every now and again.

"If we can keep that up throughout the year we will be very happy. The training is paying off.”

Watson is now hoping the same applies to their pressure in the game.

He admitted the side let it slip in the final 20, which allowed UPE to come back into the game and score.

"We just dropped off, bit of fatigue in the legs,” Watson said.

"We've got to stay focused for all 90 minutes.”

The side admits focus is one of their key words this season as Bingera goes for back-to-back titles.

"We are definitely up to the challenge,” he said.

"We've still got unfinished business, we want to stay strong this year and we definitely have the drive and hunger to win back-to-back titles.”

UPE captain Jake Davis admits his side wasn't up to the standard required to beat Bingera.

"They broke us down a little too easy I think,” he said.

"I think our challenges on the ball weren't tough enough.”

Davis said the mentality of the side may have played a part in that.

"I think we came in a bit overconfident with our small victory (over the Buccaneers) and maybe that played in our heads,” he said.

"We were also missing a vital member of our team Brad Blackwell in centre defence.”

Davis said he expects the coaching staff to help the team head in the right direction between now and next week.

UPE will now travel down to Hervey Bay to take on the United Warriors next Saturday.

Bingera faces the KSS Jets.