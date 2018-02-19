Prendergast's ongoing journey to the top

AMBITIOUS: Goalkeeper Tristan Prendergast in action for Blacktown City FC during a New South Wales National Premier League game.

TRISTAN Prendergast is hungry to succeed.

A famous 3-2 win against the Central Coast Mariners in last year's FFA Cup, and a penalty shootout loss to Western Sydney Wanderers in the quarter finals has only made the Blacktown City FC goalkeeper more determined ahead of his New South Wales National Premier Leagues campaign.

"In terms of depth across the field, this could be one of our strongest sides," he told the Chronicle.

"Last year, as successful as we were in the FFA Cup, it was the first season I've been there where we didn't win any silverware.

"We finished second in NPL and made semis but didn't pick up anything.

"It's the goal this year to go one better and claim the minor premiership."

Prendergast played junior football in Maryborough.

He spent two years at Maryborough West then moved to Doon Villa, where he spent the bulk of his Fraser Coast football life.

The stopper spent time in Tasmania as a teenager before he was signed to a contract at Sydney FC, with whom he won a National Youth League in 2013/14.

A short stint at Bonnyrigg White Eagles followed, during which he played his first handful of NPL fixtures as a 19-year-old, before he joined Blacktown City.

It's where spent most of the past four season.

"I played 20s all year in my first year there," he recalled.

"I was always part of the squad but they had their number one keeper who kept his spot."

A badly injured pinky finger - it was so badly injured he required surgery and a three-month recovery described as one of the most frustrating times of his career to date - scuppered his position as a side's first-choice keeper.

"You can run, kick footballs, but I just couldn't play," he said. "It's crazy to think a pinky finger can put me out for three months."

For Prendergast, his career highlights is the FFA Cup games against the two A-League clubs.

"It's hard to go past those games, knocking off the Mariners at home, it was a great experience to beat an A-League side as a bunch of semi pro footballers," Prendergast said.

"The Wanderers game, even though we lost it didn't feel like a loss. A lot of other people watching the game were going for us there's a lot of boys in this NPL who deserve an opportunity.

"We took a lot of confidence from that.

"We got back in it, went to extra time, then were four minutes from beating a second A-League side.

"At the end of the day with penalties, someone has to win."

Prendergast and his Blacktown City teammates will start their NPL season against Wollongong Wolves on Sunday, March 11, a game he hopes will start their charge to a premiership.