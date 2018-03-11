Menu
BIG GOAL: Goalkeeper Tristan Prendergast in action for Blacktown City FC during a New South Wales Premier League game last year.
Soccer

Prendergast starts season with clean sheet, draw

Matthew McInerney
by
11th Mar 2018 4:38 PM

TRISTAN Prendergast started his New South Wales National Premier Leagues season with a clean sheet.

The Blacktown City FC goalkeeper shut out Wollongong Wolves' hungry strikers for more than 90 minutes in what was his first competitive game of the year.

The former Doon Villa keeper, who also spent two junior years at fellow Heritage City club Maryborough West, has already indicated his side would set their targets on silverware after a lean 2017.

"In terms of depth across the field, this could be one of our strongest sides,” he told the Chronicle. "It's the goal this year to go one better and claim the minor premiership.”

Prendergast will line up against Sydney United 58 on Saturday.

