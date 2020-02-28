Menu
Blackboards and iPads - Sandy Strait State School prep T students (L) Arianna Dunstan and Kendall Taylor with their classroom devices.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Prep students go old school for writing lessons

Stuart Fast
28th Feb 2020 3:47 PM
IN an age of iPads and tablets, Sandy Strait State School Prep students have reached back into the past.

The little learners use miniature blackboards and whiteboards in the classroom.

This initiative has been implemented by the school to encourage fine motor skills and develop handwriting in the young students.

Sandy Strait’s deputy principal of the junior school Mark Hansen said the use of chalk gave students more sensory feedback and was more stimulating.

He said each student had their own blackboard/whiteboard and Prep students could use them for whole class activities or small group activities.

Mr Hansen said the use of chalk helped the preppies learn to grip a pencil and was one of the steps of learning to write.

Mr Hansen also said, by using chalk, students “work the middle line” and engage both side of their brains.

He said Prep students learnt to construct shapes which leads to the students learning how to properly write letters and numbers.

Mr Hansen said Sandy Strait was a 21st century school which still used modern technology and a “mix of old and new technology was the way to go.”

