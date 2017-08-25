Prep students play doctor at Teddy Bear Hospital

Road Safety Week: Final day, we want to hear from you

WHAT better way for kids to learn about health than with a big teddy, their own furry friend and enthusiastic medical students?

Medical students from the University of Queensland completing placement in Hervey Bay visited Sandy Strait State School this morning to teach prep students about health with the Teddy Bear Hospital.

Students acted as doctors to their very own teddy bears from home which taught them about healthy eating and dental hygiene, exercise, sun safety and visiting the doctor.

Clinical School Administrator at UQ Rural Clinical School, Sue Cooper, said third and fourth year medical students who were nearing the end of their degree took part in the day which was not only lots of fun but informative.

"The purpose of this is to not just help kids learn it's not scary to go to a doctor but it's really good for the (medical) students too," she said.

"It's important for the students to know how to communicate with children because sometimes it can be difficult in a hospital."

Sandy Strait State School prep students Braxton-Nayt Thiel, Alyssa Murdoch, Dekoda Johnson and Wyatt Burnett with UQ medical students Kaitlin McCall, Stephanie Cornish and Big Ted at Sandy Strait State School for UQ's Teddy Bear Hospital. Inge Hansen

Prep student Alyssa Murdoch said she loved being able to bring her teddy to school to learn about health.

"You should always wear sunglasses and wear sunscreen," she said.

Deputy Principal of Sandy Strait State School, Mark Hansen, said the morning was a complete success.

"It's been a fantastic morning having our UQ medical students assisting our lovely prep kids with a range of activities utilising their teddy bear," he said.

"I think it's the importance of being healthy and the importance of doctors as well."