Prep your pets for their photo with Santa

IF YOU have ever wanted to include your pet in a professional Christmas photo with Santa, this weekend is your chance to do exactly that.

Petbarn Hervey Bay is hosting their very first pet photos with Santa event which raises money for a special cause -Fraser Coast Pet Warriors.

Assistant manager at Hervey Bay Petbarn Kath Lucas and three-month-old Summit. Inge Hansen

Petbarn Hervey Bay Assistant Manager Kath Lucas said photos cost $10 each with all proceeds going towards Pet Warriors

"They work tirelessly in the community to rescue, save and re-home a lot of animals that are no longer wanted," she said.

"They run purely on charity so we wanted to do something to support them."

This year is the first year Petbarn has hosted such an event and it is expected to continue annually.

"Petbarn works with other rescue groups to re-home as many unwanted animals as possible and we work closely with Hervey Bay Adoption Centre," Ms Lucas said.

"We could see Pet Warriors needed some support so we thought we'd raise them some money."

So grab your pet and your family for a Christmas photo between 10am and 2pm this Saturday and Sunday.

Ms Lucas said pets which can come along were not restricted to dogs.

"We have a lot of cat customers and ones with pet lizards and snakes and they're all welcome to come along," she said.

"We have a 3x3 backdrop coming in, a red lounge and of course Santa will be here."

Those wishing to have a photo taken must bring cash as money is donated to Fraser Coast Pet Warriors.

All animals must be on leads.

There will also be plenty of Christmas costumes available for purchase to dress up your pets.