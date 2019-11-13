UPDATE: Emergency declaration: Police enforce exclusion zone

Woodgate Road, where cars have stopped upon entry to the seaside town. Witnesses at the scene say the fire seems to be getting worse.

UPDATE 2:30PM: THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has issued two separate warnings for the fire.

Residents at Woodgate/Walkers Point Road are being advised to leave now.

Residents at Kinkuna Waters are being advised to leave now.

Camp Gregory veterans camp has been evacuated and Heidkes Road has been closed off.

QFES advises that conditions are getting worse.

If residents in the area do not have a bushfire survival plan, the best option is to leave now.

The fire is currently burning toward Kinkuna Waters Estate, near Woppis Road and Woodgate Road, but residents in the Woodgate township are not yet required to evacuate.

Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act.

The exclusion zone is bound by Burrum River west of the Bruce Highway north to Goodwood Road and Elliott River.

Woodgate Road between Heidkes Road between Frizzels Road is currently closed in both directions.

Residents are advised to evacuate themselves and go to the Woodgate Bowls Centre if they have nowhere else to go.

UPDATE 1.45PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Woodgate, burning towards Walkers Point Road and conditions are getting worse.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now.

If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so.

If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

As at 11.45am a fast-moving bushfire is burning near Woodgate Road and Woppis Road, burning towards Walkers Point Road.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Those in the Walkers Point area should evacuate via Walkers Point Road, towards Woodgate Bowls Club, Kangaroo Court.

Residents in the Woodgate township are not required to evacuate at this point in time.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

UPDATE: Dozens of cars have stopped heading to Woodgate on Woodgate Rd as witnesses at the scene describe a worsening fire situation.

NewsMail reporter Zachary O'Brien said winds had started to pick up and it appeared the fire was growing.

Scenes from Woodgate Road.

"Most people are either turning around or stopping," he said.

The NewsMail believes flames are now in excess of five metres to the south of containment lines.

Residents at the scene have expressed anger at "greenies".

Brad Geizler shared this image of the woodgate fires on social media.

EARLIER: The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has issued a Prepare to Leave warning for Woodgate as a fire burns toward Woodgate Road.

Nine crews are on scene attempting to contain the blaze with the assistance of waterbombing aircraft which is likely to impact Woodgate Road.

Video shows fire situation : The situation as viewed from Woodgate Road.

Two additional crews are en route.

QFES advises residents need to be alert and ready to follow their bushfire survival plan as firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

Crews first responded just after 9am for the fire near Woppis Road, now burning toward Woodgate Road.