PREPARE TO LEAVE: Yerra fire, burning west of Maryborough

YERRA residents are being told by authorities to prepare to leave due to a fast-moving bush fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises conditions could get worse for the fire which is south-west of Maryborough.

The blaze is travelling from the intersection of Harris Rd and Yerra Rd, Yerra.

The fire is travelling in a south, south-westerly direction towards Jacobsens Rd and Hucknall Rd.

The fire is expected to have an impact of Jacobsens Rd and Hucknall Rd.

Multiple fire crews are on scene and working to contain the fire, but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

Locals should not expect a firefighter to knock at their door.

At 2pm, Yerra residents were issues with an alert to be ready to follow their bush fire survival plan.

Locals are advised if you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.



Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.



WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

• Advise family and friends of your plan.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

• Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

• Take action to protect your livestock.

• Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

• Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

• Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

The next update will be provided by 4pm or if the situation changes.