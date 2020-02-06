Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
My Kitchen Rues won't return after this season, says a TV expert.
My Kitchen Rues won't return after this season, says a TV expert.
TV

‘Prepare the coffin, MKR is dead’

by Andrew Bucklow
6th Feb 2020 9:11 AM

"My Kitchen Rules is dead," according to one of Australia's leading TV commentators.

Rob McKnight, a former Channel 10 executive producer who now runs industry news site TV Blackbox, has claimed the reality cooking show won't return after this season due to appalling ratings.

"There won't be any more of the show," Mr McKnight told news.com.au. "You might as well write the eulogy and prepare the coffin … it will not be back again."

The latest season of My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals premiered last Sunday night up against the Australian Open Men's Final and the I'm a Celeb finale.

It was a ratings disaster for Channel 7 with just 498,000 (five city metro) tuning in for the first episode, compared to 1.5 million for the tennis and 884,000 for I'm a Celeb.

MKR: The Rivals stars: Manu Feildel, Pete Evans and. Colin Fassnidge
MKR: The Rivals stars: Manu Feildel, Pete Evans and. Colin Fassnidge


Things have gone from bad to worse for the show since Married At First Sight and Australian Survivor: All Stars launched.

Tuesday night's episode of MKR was even beaten by Great Australian Railway Journeys on SBS.

"I don't think anyone expected this kind of devastation," Mr McKnight told news.com.au about MKR's ratings. "I think it comes back to the fact they launched it up against the Australian Open final. That really, really hurt them.

"Can there be any recovery? I really don't think so."

Mr McKnight said it's likely Channel 7 will now re-edit the remainder of this season of MKR and end it earlier than they had planned to.

"I don't think Channel 7 is in a position to just drop MKR, it's too big of a franchise and there are too many episodes," he told news.com.au. "What they will probably try to do is shorten the run and combine episodes and get through it quicker. That will give them some time to pull through some other shows, like Pooch Perfect, anything that's on the shelf ready to go."

MKR viewers have slammed the current season of the show on social media, saying it has drifted too far from its roots as a cooking show and is now full of concocted drama.

Some have expressed anger that a simmering romance between two of the contestants has been a dominant storyline so far this season.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


It's been a bad start to the year for Channel 7, but Mr McKnight said the network has some exciting shows slated for later in the year.

"I don't think it's game over for Channel 7, I think they will come back stronger later in the year," he told news.com.au.

"If you look at Channel 10 this time last year, they were in a black hole and nothing was rating. But then 10 finished the year really strongly thanks to The Masked Singer which became a hit.

"Channel 7 do have some big things coming, Big Brother being the notable one. If they get that right, they have a potential hit on their hands."

More Stories

Show More
channel 7 entertainment mkr my kitchen rules tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Depraved Coast predator targeted impaired boys for group sex

        premium_icon Depraved Coast predator targeted impaired boys for group sex

        News A judge described the 72-year-old's offending as "shameful to the extreme"

        FLOOD WATCH: Restaurant ready for rising river

        premium_icon FLOOD WATCH: Restaurant ready for rising river

        News The entire restaurant can be relocated in six hours should the Mary River break its...

        Students’ garden to bloom thanks to welcome rain

        premium_icon Students’ garden to bloom thanks to welcome rain

        News Welcome rain relief for country students’ vegetable garden