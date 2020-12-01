Menu
Fire burning on Fraser Island Monday morning.
News

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Warning issued for Kingfisher Bay Resort

Carlie Walker
1st Dec 2020 2:00 PM

A WARNING urging those still at Kingfisher Bay Resort to prepare to leave has been issued by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Any person at the Kingfisher Bay Resort and Village should follow the directions of Queensland Fire and Emergency Service or Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan.

If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Currently as at 1.20pm, a bushfire is travelling from Boon Boon Creek south towards the Kingfisher Bay Resort and Village.

Extensive waterbombing is continuing to slow the spread of the fire.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call triple-0 immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

