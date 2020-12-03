PREPARE TO LEAVE: Warning remains current for island resort

A WARNING urging those remaining at Kingfisher Bay Resort and Village to prepare to leave remains current on Thursday morning.

The fire is burning near Boon Boon Creek in a southerly direction to the east of the resort.

Waterbombing is set to continue throughout the day.

Multiple crews are working to contain the fire, but may not be able to protect every property.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call triple-0 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.