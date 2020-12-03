Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Waterbombing continues on Fraser Island.
Waterbombing continues on Fraser Island.
News

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Warning remains current for island resort

Carlie Walker
3rd Dec 2020 10:08 AM

A WARNING urging those remaining at Kingfisher Bay Resort and Village to prepare to leave remains current on Thursday morning.

The fire is burning near Boon Boon Creek in a southerly direction to the east of the resort.

Waterbombing is set to continue throughout the day.

Multiple crews are working to contain the fire, but may not be able to protect every property.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call triple-0 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Future of Cashless Debit Card trial sites hanging in balance

        Premium Content Future of Cashless Debit Card trial sites hanging in balance

        Politics The bill is currently being discussed in the House of Representatives

        TRAGIC: Man, 78, dies following Kepnock crash

        Premium Content TRAGIC: Man, 78, dies following Kepnock crash

        News Emergency crews responded to two separate incidents yesterday.

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court